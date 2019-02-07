A fourth former prison guard has admitted spraying a chemical into the face of a handcuffed, kneeling inmate at a privately run Louisiana prison, then covering up the wrongdoing.

Online court records show Officer Quintail Credit pleaded guilty to conspiracy, which carries up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Prosecutors agreed to drop other charges against him.

His plea Wednesday leaves one guard scheduled for trial. Five were indicted in March, after inmates sued them and Richwood Correctional Center’s management.

Former Lt. Christopher Loring is accused of standing by while others sprayed inmates, then helping with a cover-up.

Like two other defendants, Credit pleaded guilty to plotting to conceal the wrongdoing.

Former Capt. Roderick Douglas pleaded guilty Jan. 29 to conspiring to violate the inmates’ civil rights.