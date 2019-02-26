ATLANTA (AP) — Around 20 tons (18,000 kilograms) of chicken were roasted on a highway near Atlanta when a tractor-trailer caught fire.
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced on Twitter that all southbound lanes on Interstate 285 in Cobb County reopened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, around three hours after the fire started.
The truck’s driver, Micesh Kamal, told WSB-TV that the chicken was bound for California from Georgia. He pulled over when he saw smoke and opened the back of the truck to find flames in every direction. Kamal says he was not injured.
Cobb County fire and police blocked most of the interstate as they put out the fire. Authorities didn’t describe the cause or identify the companies involved.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Looking at deportation from south of the border, I saw our own flawed attitudes about migration more clearly | Tyrone Beason
- Court records reveal a Mueller report right in plain view VIEW
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Former campaign staffer alleges in lawsuit that Trump kissed her without her consent; White House denies charge
- Fire deaths rise to 71 ahead of Trump's California visit WATCH
___
Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html