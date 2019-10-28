CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials say 400 school buses will soon be recalled over concerns their seat backs may lack sufficient cushioning to prevent injuries.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a nationwide recall is set to begin in December. Education Department spokeswoman Kristin Anderson said the state’s bus dealer is locating the affected vehicles. Most are being left in service for now.

Manufacturer Thomas Built Buses said there’s an increased injury risk for unrestrained passengers if their knees hit the seat in front of them during a front-impact crash. The company, a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks, said it’ll add additional material to seat backs.

West Virginia doesn’t require most school buses have seat belts.

An Oct. 4 National Highway Safety Administration report says more than 53,000 buses across the country could be affected.

___

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.