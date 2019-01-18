COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 400 people have been ordered to leave a public housing complex in South Carolina where gas leaks may have been responsible for the deaths of two men.

Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says two men were found dead in separate apartments Thursday morning.

Jenkins says firefighters found gas leaks from stoves, water heaters or other appliances in at least 65 of the 244 units at the Allen Benedict Court near downtown Columbia. The complex was built in 1939.

Mayor Steve Benjamin says officials are working to find temporary housing for the complex’s 411 residents.

Jenkins says once all the apartments are inspected, the main gas line to the complex will be shut down and a private company will be called in for fuller inspections and repairs.