SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The police search for a 4-year-old girl missing since last week on the Utah portion of the Navajo Nation remains on hold but volunteers and family members are still looking.
Navajo Police Department spokeswoman Christina Tsosie said Monday that authorities are determining what resources they need before resuming a search that was temporarily halted Saturday.
Tsosie says Anndine Jones wandered off Thursday afternoon from her home near a creek that connects to the San Juan River, a tributary of the Colorado River that flows into Lake Powell.
Crews searched 24 miles (39 kilometers) of river.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- DNA testing helps police confirm Ted Bundy killed missing Utah teen
- RNC links 'noted Irishman' Beto O'Rourke's heritage to 1998 DWI arrest
- More evacuations in Midwest as floodwaters head downstream VIEW
- Boeing 737 Max 8 hit trouble right away, pilot’s tense radio messages show
Police said there are no indications the girl was abducted. Tsosie says everyone is trying to hold out hope Anndine is alive.
She says she doesn’t know how many volunteers were searching on Monday.