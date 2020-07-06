ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 4-year-old boy died after he was shot in the head by an apparent stray bullet in St. Louis on the Fourth of July, authorities said Monday.

Police said that the department was reclassifying the shooting of Michael Goodlow III as a homicide after it was notified of his death.

Police said the shooting happened Saturday night in a neighborhood northwest of downtown St. Louis. The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said it appears the child was hit by a stray bullet while outside.

No arrests have been made. Police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said in an email that the investigation was ongoing and that the department couldn’t confirm that the shooting stemmed from celebratory gunfire.