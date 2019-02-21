PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities and a family member say a 4-year-old boy was struck with shards of glass and died after a framed picture fell in his Philadelphia home.
A release from city police says the accident occurred Wednesday afternoon.
Amanda Velez says her son, Adrian Ortega, and his two sisters were playing together when the frame fell, spraying glass around the room. It’s not clear why that happened.
She says shards hit Ortega in the abdomen, and he was bleeding profusely when he was taken to a hospital. He died there a short time later. Further details on his injuries have not been disclosed.
No other injuries were reported.
A police investigation is ongoing pending the results of an autopsy.