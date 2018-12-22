LONDON (AP) — British police say four men have been detained under the Immigration Act after a “complex incident” involving a ship in the Thames Estuary in southeast England was resolved without any injuries.

Essex Police said Saturday that the vessel was “boarded and secured shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday” and will be brought to a dock.

The police intervened after receiving reports Friday morning about a possible threat to the safety of the crew.

Ship operator Grimaldi Lines had said four stowaways had been found on board the Grande Tema cargo ship and were threatening the crew with iron bars.

The four men have not been named or charged.