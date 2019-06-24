SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say a standoff at a home between police and a person with a gun ended with four people killed and the suspect dead of a self-inflicted gunshot.

San Jose police say Monday that they are investigating the case as a quadruple murder and suicide.

The Mercury News reports officers responded to multiple calls Sunday night in the residential neighborhood.

Officer Gina Tepoorten says two adults came out the home, each suffering from at least one gunshot wound, when police arrived.

Neighboring homes on the street were evacuated as SWAT officers surrounded the home and negotiators tried to contact the suspect.

KRON-TV reports that authorities said hours later that the shooter was dead.

Authorities did not immediately provide more details on Monday.