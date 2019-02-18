SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say four people, including children, have been fatally shot at a property in western Michigan.
WOOD-TV reports Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young says authorities responded Monday to a property near Cedar Springs, a community about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Grand Rapids. She says someone discovered the bodies and called 911.
LaJoye-Young didn’t say how many of the victims are children. She called the scene “a horrific thing to be called to” and said “my heart goes out to the families involved here and the community.”
LaJoye-Young said authorities don’t believe there is a shooter at large.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Smollett developments leave some baffled, others outraged
- He threw away a napkin at a hockey game. It was used to charge him in a 1993 murder.
- Obama quietly gives advice to 2020 Democrats, but no endorsement
- Amid Trump’s crackdown, thousands of asylum-seekers on the border are giving up
- Fire deaths rise to 71 ahead of Trump's California visit WATCH
___
Information from: WOOD-TV, http://www.woodtv.com