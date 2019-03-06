JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Four police officers in Mississippi have been fired after a man died last month following a confrontation.

The city of Jackson announced the firings of three officers and a supervisor Tuesday following an internal affairs investigation of the arrest and death of 31-year-old Mario Clark.

The city said in a news release the investigation revealed violations of the officers’ general orders, though it did not explain them. Their names have not been released.

Clark’s mother, Shelia Ragland, said she called officers Feb. 14 because Clark was having a psychotic episode. He died Feb. 20.

The coroner ruled Clark’s death a homicide. The state medical examiner said his injuries were consistent with strangulation and suffocation.

Ragland said she’s glad the officers have been fired but said they should also be arrested.