PHOENIX (AP) — A man who allegedly had been drinking and making suicidal statements fatally shot his grandparents and uncle and wounded another family member before he was killed by a relative, Phoenix police said Wednesday.

Police identified the victims as 66-year-old Delia Noriega, 62-year-old Isaias Tovar Sr., 31-year-old Isaias Tovar Jr. and an unidentified 19-year-old man who is a family member and suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

It’s still unclear who fatally shot 26-year-old Gilbert Gonzalez, who allegedly opened fire on his relatives Tuesday night at a west Phoenix home.

Police received a call about a shooting and arrived at the scene to find five people inside a house with gunshot wounds.

Isaias Tovar Sr. and Delia Noriega were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, and the three remaining men were rushed to a hospital.

Police said Isaiah Tovar Jr. and Gonzalez were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators couldn’t immediately determine who shot Gonzalez.

“The evidence indicates that Gilbert had been drinking and making suicidal statements prior to shooting his grandparents, his uncle and another family member who survived,” police spokeswoman Sgt. Ann Justus said in a statement. “At some point during the shooting, one of the family members returned fire, striking Gilbert.”

Before police said investigators concluded there was no community threat, rifle-toting officers in tactical gear and some with dogs were among those seen searching neighboring homes.