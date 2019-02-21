MIAMI (AP) — Four remaining dolphins at an Arizona facility where four other dolphins have died have been moved to a new home in the Caribbean.
Coral World Ocean Park in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, announced the arrival of the four Atlantic bottlenose dolphins late Wednesday.
In a statement , the park said the dolphins are being cared for in a 69,000-square-foot (6,410-square-meter) ocean habitat enclosed by a mesh barrier.
All four dolphins were born in captivity. They had been living at Dolphinaris Arizona.
Four other dolphins died at the Scottsdale, Arizona, facility since it opened in 2016. It closed temporarily this month as experts investigate what caused the marine mammals’ deaths.
Animal rights advocates have criticized the facility, saying that putting dolphins in pools in the desert was tantamount to animal cruelty.