BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) — Four people died after their cars exploded in flames following a head-on collision in Florida on Friday night.

The four occupants in the two vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene on State Road 100 near Bunnell, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Authorities are investigating why one vehicle crossed the center line and struck the other head-on.

The fire was so intense that the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that investigators had difficulty identifying the makes and models of the vehicles involved in the crash. The victims were not identified.