LOS ANGELES — One day after a shooting rampage in the San Fernando Valley left four dead and three injured, authorities are trying to sort out what prompted the string of violence.

Los Angeles police say Gerry Dean Zaragoza, 26, first shot his father, mother and brother at their home in Canoga Park in the middle of the night, then shot a woman he reportedly knew a few miles away.

After that, the rampage appears to have turned random, authorities said.

“He didn’t even talk to his last victim,” said LAPD Capt. Billy Hayes, who oversees the department’s Robbery-Homicide Division. “It doesn’t look like there was any interaction between them.”

The violence brought a huge police presence to the Valley and left residents shaken.

LAPD Deputy Chief Kris Pitcher, who oversees detectives, said authorities have not identified a motive in the shootings.

Advertising

“Getting the suspect into custody was the priority,” he said, adding that detectives will now focus on building a case to submit to prosecutors.

Here’s what’s known about the attacks:

– 1st shooting: 2 a.m.

Authorities say Zaragoza attacked his family inside their apartment in Canoga Park. His 50-year-old father and 20-year-old brother were fatally shot. His mother suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Authorities are not sure why he opened fire on his family.

– 2nd shooting: 2:45 a.m.

After leaving his family’s home, police say Zaragoza opened fire outside a Shell gas station in North Hollywood. When police arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman, who has not been identified, died at a hospital. The man remains in critical condition.

Police say Zaragoza knew the woman who was shot, but authorities have not determined the specifics of their relationship, LAPD Deputy Chief Jorge Rodriguez said. A family member told KCBS-TV Channel 2 that Zaragoza once dated the woman and that he became obsessed with her after she broke off the relationship.

– 3rd attack, a robbery attempt: 7:45 a.m.

Police say a person matching Zaragoza’s description tried to rob a man outside a Bank of America branch in Canoga Park. Authorities don’t know whether there was any personal connection between the robbery suspect and the victim.

– 4th shooting: 1 p.m.

Authorities say Zaragoza opened fire inside an Orange Line bus in Van Nuys, killing a man.

That attack may have been random, police say.

– 5th event, the takedown: 2:30 p.m.

Two plainclothes officers from the LAPD spotted Zaragoza walking on Canoga Avenue near Gault Street in Canoga Park and quickly moved in to arrest him, using a Taser to subdue him.

Visit the Los Angeles Times at www.latimes.com