BERLIN (AP) — German firefighters say that five people, including four children, have been killed after a blaze ripped through their home in the southern city of Nuremberg.
Firefighters told the dpa news agency they received an emergency call at 3 a.m. (0200 GMT) Saturday and when they arrived at the scene of the single-family home, half of the ground floor was already fully engulfed in flames.
Four adults were able to flee the burning building and were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Firefighters say a baby, three other children whose ages were 4, 5, and 7, and a 34-year-old woman who were upstairs, were killed.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump ordered officials to give Jared Kushner a security clearance
- Legal threats from Broadway’s ‘Mockingbird’ sink productions nationwide
- German town defends seizing family's pet, selling it on eBay
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Officials say Trump overstated Kim's demand on sanctions