TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have relocated four Canadian wolves to Isle Royale National Park in Michigan in an ongoing effort to restore the predator species on the Lake Superior island chain.

The park announced Monday that a female and a male were captured from the same pack last week near Wawa, Ontario. Two other males were taken from Michipicoten Island Provincial Park in Lake Superior.

All four were examined by veterinarians before being taken to snowbound Isle Royale and released.

The new arrivals bring the park’s wolf population to eight. Only two remained before the rebuilding operation began last fall .

The National Park Service hopes to move 20 to 30 wolves to Isle Royale over several years. They prey on moose, whose numbers have boomed with the decline of wolves over the past decade.