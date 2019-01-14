LIVE OAK, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say three young children playing outside climbed into an unplugged chest freezer and died when they couldn’t get out.
The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office says the children, ages 1, 4, and 6, couldn’t be revived when they were found Sunday at a home in Live Oak in north Florida.
Officials say the children lived at the house with their mothers, who are roommates. Two of the children were siblings.
The sheriff’s office says in a Facebook post that one of the women went inside to use the restroom and couldn’t find the children upon returning.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump invokes one of the worst Native American massacres to mock Elizabeth Warren
- Trump has concealed details of his face-to-face encounters with Putin from senior officials in administration
- AP fact check: Trump isn't holed up nonstop at White House WATCH
- 2nd man dies at California home of Democratic party donor
- Doctors fight to save Polish mayor stabbed in heart on stage
The women searched the property and found the children in the freezer.
The sheriff’s office says foul play isn’t suspected. The case will be forwarded for review to prosecutors.