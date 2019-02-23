LONDON (AP) — Three senior British Cabinet ministers are suggesting they may break with Prime Minister Theresa May and back amendments to delay Brexit unless a deal is agreed to in the next week.
The ministers wrote in a Daily Mail article published Saturday that Parliament will move to stop a “disastrous” no-deal Brexit unless there is a breakthrough very soon. They warn Brexit backers the project will be delayed unless a deal is worked out.
The three are Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd, Business Secretary Greg Clark and Justice Secretary David Gauke.
Their comments represent a serious Cabinet split and are seen as a warning to the hardline Brexit faction in the Conservative Party
May has been steadfast in saying Britain will leave the EU bloc March 29.