DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A 14-year-old Detroit boy wearing a GPS tether is one of three teens arrested in the armed robbery and fatal shooting of a 29-year-old woman.

Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said Thursday that the 14-year-old, a 13-year-old and 17-year-old are being held in connection with last week’s killing of Saja Aljanabi and they could be involved in other crimes in the area.

Aljanabi was shot while sitting in a car. Haddad says that around the same time, another woman was robbed in Dearborn and a shot was fired at a man in separate incidents.

The names of the suspects were not released. Haddad says officers have made previous contact with the 13- and 14-year-olds in a shoplifting case that led to the 14-year-old wearing a tether. The tether did not factor into their arrests in Aljanabi’s slaying.