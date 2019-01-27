THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch emergency workers have taken two injured people from a collapsed three-story home in The Hague and are looking for anyone else who might be in the wreckage.

City emergency services spokesman John Kardol said it was unclear how many people were missing when the home was destroyed Sunday. Authorities suspect a gas explosion.

The collapse also damaged nearby homes. Debris covering part of the street and parked vehicles complicated the search.

Karol said the two people found in the dwelling were brought to the hospital and the extent of their injuries was unclear.