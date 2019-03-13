LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Rescue efforts are underway in Nigeria after a three-story building school building collapsed while classes were in session. Scores of children are thought to be inside.

Associated Press video from the scene on Wednesday shows at least one dust-covered child being carried out of the rubble. Onlookers crowd around in the densely populated neighborhood in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

They cheered as the child was lifted out.

Building collapses are all too common in Nigeria, where new construction often goes up without regulatory oversight.