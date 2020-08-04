CHICAGO (AP) — A shooting on one of Chicago’s most fashionable streets Tuesday left one person dead and two others injured, according to authorities.

Two shooters jumped from separate vehicles and opened fire on a group of people standing outside shops on Oak Street, said Deputy Chief Daniel O’Shea. A 26-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities say a 36-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition and a 28-year-old woman was hospitalized in stable condition.

O’Shea said it wasn’t immediately known if anyone in the group returned fire. The shooters fled the scene in the vehicles they arrived in.

“We don’t expect this type of activity in this neighborhood,” O’Shea said. “This area is well policed, and this is something that was specifically targeted for these individuals.”

Oak Street is known for its clothing boutiques and other high-end retail, including several jewelry stores.