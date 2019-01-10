Share story

The Associated Press

STANFORD, Ky. (AP) — Court documents show that three Kentucky school employees have been charged with criminal abuse involving a special-needs student.

News outlets report the incident occurred Jan. 3 at Lincoln County High School in a special education class.

A criminal summons for teacher Rebecca Spurlock said teacher’s aide Janie Hasty punched the student, who is autistic and non-verbal. Officials say Hasty and another aide, Teresa Sparkman, then twisted the student’s arm, pulled him off the floor and shoved him. The documents say Spurlock did nothing to intervene.

A statement from Lincoln County Superintendent Michael Rowe says an investigation is ongoing. He says the district won’t tolerate inappropriate contact between adults and students.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the women have attorneys.

