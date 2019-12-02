COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Murder and other charges are being sought against a man who allegedly shot three officers and killed a 22-year-old father after taking him hostage inside his southwestern Michigan home, authorities said Monday.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller said there was no apparent connection between the jailed suspect and Christopher Neal, who was killed. Neal was at his Comstock Township home Sunday night watching television with his wife and daughter when the suspect broke in.

The law enforcement officers were injured but none critically during the 40-minute ordeal. Kalamazoo public safety officer Caleb Jones remains in the hospital but in good condition, Michigan State Police Trooper Mark Fletcher was treated for a leg wound and released from the hospital, and a sheriff’s deputy was grazed in the head by a bullet but also has been released from the hospital. His name hasn’t been released.

Despite many rounds fired by the suspect, Fuller said officers didn’t return fire “because they were worried about other victims.” Police say they heard gunfire inside the home before they went in and were shot. The suspect was captured as he tried to flee.

“Officers went in to try to save lives,” Fuller said.

Fuller said Neal was new to the area and called his death a “tragic loss,” but his wife and child are OK.