KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Three Kansas City police officers were shot and wounded while executing a search warrant, prompting a standoff at a home early Wednesday, authorities said.

The tactical response team officers had begun to breach a door around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when they were fired upon, Kansas City police Chief Stacey Graves told reporters outside a hospital.

The officers returned fire and were taken to the hospital, where they were in non-life-threatening condition, Graves said.

The chief said no one was immediately taken into custody and it wasn’t immediately clear whether more than one person in the home fired shots.

The Independence Police Department took over the law enforcement response at the home Tuesday night, Graves said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said on Twitter early Wednesday that it was relieving the Independence department after providing assistance overnight. The Highway Patrol said the standoff was continuing as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Advertising

The Jackson County Drug Task Force had requested assistance from Kansas City police to serve the search warrant, the Highway Patrol tweeted earlier.

The officers had announced that they were police before trying to enter the home, Graves said.

“They are highly trained, good men,” Graves said of the wounded officers. “And, you know, we’re just so thankful tonight that each one of them, I was able to to physically talk to them.”