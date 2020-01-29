MEXICO CITY (AP) — Three inmates facing extradition requests from the United States, including a high-level financial operator in the Sinaloa Cartel, escaped from a Mexico City jail on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Mexico City prosecutor’s office said in a statement that Luis Fernando Meza González, Victor Manuel Félix Beltrán and Yael Osuna Navarro escaped from a prison on the south side of the city without offering details. Meza González and Félix Beltrán were being held on drug charges and Osuna Navarro for alleged criminal association.

Authorities were searching surrounding neighborhoods and had opened an investigation.

Félix Beltrán was designated by the U.S. Treasury in 2015 under the Kingpin Act. The designation described him as “high-ranking Sinaloa Cartel trafficker, who operates from Culiacan and Guadalajara.” It noted that he was the son of drug trafficker Victor Felix Felix who moved cocaine and laundered money for Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Félix Beltrán took over after his father’s 2011 arrest and most recently was a key lieutenant for Guzman’s sons. An indictment was unsealed for him in January 2015 in Illinois.