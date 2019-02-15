TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Two men and a 17-year-old boy have been charged with firing shots at a car on Interstate 75 in Ohio that killed a 3-year-old as his family headed home from a Thanksgiving gathering last November.
The Blade reports 20-year-old Andre White, of Detroit, 18-year-old K’veon Giles, of Toledo, and 17-year-old Matthew Smith were indicted Thursday in Toledo’s Lucas County on aggravated murder and felonious assault charges. Smith is being tried as an adult.
Police say child Malachi Barnes was in the backseat of his father’s car when a vehicle pulled alongside and its occupants began shooting.
He died at a hospital.
Prosecutors say the shooting was retaliation in an ongoing feud, although the intended target wasn’t in the vehicle.
It’s unclear if the suspects have attorneys.
Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/