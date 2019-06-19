NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan court has found three people guilty of conspiracy to commit a terror attack after phone records and handwriting linked them to the 2015 Garissa University assault that killed 148 people.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi said Wednesday that Mohamed Abdi Abikar, Hassan Aden Hassan and Rashid Charles Mberesero will be sentenced on July 3. A fourth person, Sahal Diriye Hussein, was acquitted.

Defense counsel Mbugua Mureithi said he will appeal.

The attack saw four gunmen with the al-Shabab extremist group based in neighboring Somalia force their way onto campus. The gunmen were killed.

Al-Shabab has carried out numerous attacks inside Kenya since 2011, calling it retribution for Kenya sending troops into Somalia to counter the al-Qaida-linked fighters. The group attacked a luxury hotel complex in Nairobi in January.