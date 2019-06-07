PARIS (AP) — A boat carrying maritime rescuers who set off to help a fishing boat in trouble in wind-whipped waters off the western coast of France overturned on Friday, killing three people, according to French authorities.

The prefect of the Vendee region said that the four other people in the rescue boat were safe but that the fishing boat had yet to be found.

The Atlantic maritime prefecture later said rescue workers were searching for one fisherman in an area close to Les Sables d’Olonne off the Atlantic coast of France after a lifeboat was found empty and washed up on rocks.

Wind gusts have been measured at up to 120 kilometers per hour (75 mph) on Friday, and the National Society of Sea Rescue, which sent out the boat, had warned on Twitter to avoid coastal regions.