HURT, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating a shooting that left three people dead and two wounded.
News outlets report that the Pittsylvania Sheriff’s Office found three people dead inside a home Friday night. The sheriff says the shooting appears isolated and that there’s not an ongoing threat to the community.
The sheriff’s office released few other details.
A neighbor, Reva Wisley, told the Danville Register & Bee about hearing the gunfire. She said she didn’t think much of it because a lot of people do target shooting in the area about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Roanoke.
Wisley said the shooting lasted for about five minutes.