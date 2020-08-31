DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police officers found the bodies of three people in an apartment Monday after a man called an alarm company and said he had killed his wife and two children, police said.

Deputy Chief Reuben Ramirez says the man was taken into custody by officers who arrived at the scene.

Police said the three people who were killed had been shot. Police said they are believed to be family members of the man in custody.

“This is a horrible scene,” Ramirez said.

Police have not released the names of the victims. Police say the name of the suspect will not be released until he is officially booked into jail.