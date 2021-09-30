DALLAS (AP) — Three firefighters remained in critical condition after an explosion at an apartment complex in Dallas, authorities said.

The blast happened Wednesday morning at the apartment complex where the firefighters were responding to a reported natural gas leak. A two-story building partially collapsed, and four firefighters and four civilians were injured.

Dallas-Fire Rescue said late Wednesday that all four civilians were released from the hospital along with one of the firefighters.

The building where the explosion occurred had 10 units and all of the residents were accounted for, authorities said. The structure itself was torn down later Wednesday because of safety issues and an investigation into the cause of the blast was ongoing.

Dallas-Fire Rescue said natural gas was shut off for the entire complex because of the investigation and that displaced about 300 people. All buildings will be inspected in the complex before the residents return.