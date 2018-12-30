OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Authorities say three children have died and two adults have been injured in a multi-car crash in the Maryland suburbs of Washington.
Prince George’s County Fire Department spokesman Mark Brady says three vehicles crashed in Oxon Hill on Sunday night.
Brady says three children in one vehicle suffered fatal injuries. News outlets report two adults who were trapped in a car were taken to the hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition. Authorities did not immediately release the ages or identities of the victims.
Brady tweeted , “There are no words to describe this crash except to say it is a tragedy.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Chief of staff Kelly: Trump backed away from wall months ago
- Portland hotel apologizes a week after kicking out black Kent man
- Man fled before trial for allegedly killing a Portland girl. U.S. prosecutor thinks Saudi Arabia helped him.
- 'I see no way out': Living paycheck to paycheck is disturbingly common
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel