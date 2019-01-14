Share story

By
The Associated Press

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (AP) — Three people have been arrested after more than 50 horses showing signs of neglect were removed from a Florida farm.

Three other horses did not survive.

A Union County Sheriff’s Office news release says the farm’s owners, 67-year-old Cheryl Ervin and 58-year-old Richard Ervin, were arrested Monday. Each faces 37 misdemeanor counts and four felony counts of animal cruelty. Forty-seven-year-old Pablo Rivas, an owner of a horse kept on the property, was charged with one felony count of animal cruelty.

Deputies say they found 54 neglected horses in October at the 40-acre self-proclaimed horse rescue facility in Lake Butler. Two were dead and another was euthanized. The rest have been sent to legitimate horse rescues.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

The three suspects are free on bail. Jail records didn’t list attorneys for them.

The Associated Press