LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (AP) — Three people have been arrested after more than 50 horses showing signs of neglect were removed from a Florida farm.
Three other horses did not survive.
A Union County Sheriff’s Office news release says the farm’s owners, 67-year-old Cheryl Ervin and 58-year-old Richard Ervin, were arrested Monday. Each faces 37 misdemeanor counts and four felony counts of animal cruelty. Forty-seven-year-old Pablo Rivas, an owner of a horse kept on the property, was charged with one felony count of animal cruelty.
Deputies say they found 54 neglected horses in October at the 40-acre self-proclaimed horse rescue facility in Lake Butler. Two were dead and another was euthanized. The rest have been sent to legitimate horse rescues.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump invokes one of the worst Native American massacres to mock Elizabeth Warren
- Trump has concealed details of his face-to-face encounters with Putin from senior officials in administration
- AP fact check: Trump isn't holed up nonstop at White House WATCH
- 2nd man dies at California home of Democratic party donor
- Doctors fight to save Polish mayor stabbed in heart on stage
The three suspects are free on bail. Jail records didn’t list attorneys for them.