CHICAGO (AP) — A second man has been charged in the shooting death earlier this month of a 7-year-old girl who was sitting in car with her father outside a Chicago McDonald’s, authorities announced Tuesday.

Demond Goudy, 21, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the April 18 death of Jaslyn Adams and attempted murder in the wounding of 29-year-old Jontae Adams. Police did not detail the role Goudy played in the girl’s death.

Goudy was arrested Monday on Chicago’s West Side after a SWAT team surrounded the residence where he was tracked. Goudy surrendered, police said.

A hearing for Goudy is scheduled for Wednesday in Cook County Circuit Court. It wasn’t immediately known if Goudy has legal representation.

Also charged in the girl’s death is Marion Lewis, 18, who is being held without bond on charges of murder, attempted murder, and aggravated assault of a police officer.

Police tracked Lewis down at an apartment in the Chicago suburb of Lombard using information on his Facebook page, according to Cook County prosecutors. He was arrested Thursday after crashing a vehicle while fleeing from police and trying to carjack a vehicle. Police say he was shot several times by an officer trying to arrest him but is expected to survive.

Jaslyn and her father were in a McDonald’s drive-thru when men pulled up in a silver Audi, according to Cook County prosecutors. They say surveillance video shows two men get out of the car, fire weapons at the victims’ car and get back into the Audi. When the victims’ car started to move forward, the two men got out of the Audi again and fired more shots into the vehicle before speeding away. Twenty-eight shell casings were found at the scene.