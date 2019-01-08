WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the second death of a man at the residence of Democratic Party donor Ed Buck, who has contributed to various California races and causes.
A sheriff’s department statement says deputies were called to a West Hollywood residence at 1:05 a.m. Monday on a report of a person not breathing, and county firefighters pronounced the man dead.
The man was not identified and the cause of death will be determined by the coroner.
The department says Buck was present, as he was on July 27, 2017, when 26-year-old Gemmel Moore died of an overdose at the same location.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 7 dead in shooting in Mexican city of Playa del Carmen
- Trump faces pressure from calendar as shutdown stretches on
- Ginsburg misses Supreme Court arguments for the 1st time
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump claims innocence in probe; wall myths WATCH
- Ohio man gets 4-year sentence in Charlottesville beating
Buck’s attorney, Seymour Amster, told the Los Angeles Times after Monday’s death that Buck was not arrested and is cooperating with investigators.