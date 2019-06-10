DALLAS (AP) — Authorities have identified 29-year-old Kiersten Symone Smith as the woman who was killed after a crane fell on a Dallas apartment building amid severe thunderstorms.

The Dallas County Medical Examiners’ office says Smith was pronounced dead at a hospital Sunday after the crane smashed into a five-story building near downtown. The cause of death has not been determined.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says crews are still escorting residents of the Elan City Lights building in and out to retrieve their possessions. He could not provide an update on the condition of the five people injured in the collapse.

The falling crane tore a large gash into the east side building and destroyed much of an adjacent parking garage. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.