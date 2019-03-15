WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Joe Biden is set to headline a state Democratic Party annual fundraising dinner as he considers whether to make another run for president.

Biden will be in Delaware, the state he represented for 36 years in the Senate, on Saturday night. Other 2020 candidates, including the newly announced Beto O’Rourke, have campaign stops Saturday in early voting states.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand will conclude a two-day tour in New Hampshire, where Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is set to make a handful of stops in his first visit to the state since announcing his presidential run. In Iowa, O’Rourke is scheduled to appear at three events, starting with a St. Patrick’s Day 5K run. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will also be in the state.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will speak in Nevada on Saturday afternoon.