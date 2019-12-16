MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Carly Fiorina, a 2016 GOP presidential candidate, says “it is vital” that President Donald Trump be impeached, but she did not go so far as to say he should be removed from office.

The Democratic-led House is expected to vote Wednesday to approve two impeachment articles, though the president’s removal by the GOP-controlled Senate appears unlikely. The articles charge that Trump abused his power and betrayed the nation as he urged Ukraine to investigate his political rivals and withheld military aid to the country.

Fiorina’s comments are similar to those of former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, another 2016 GOP presidential candidate, who said in October that he supports impeaching the president.

In a lengthy interview on the CNN podcast “Boss Files with Poppy Harlow” that aired Monday, Fiorina said she has no idea if she’ll run for president again. And while she voted for Trump in 2016, the former Hewlett-Packard chief executive said she’s been “very disappointed.”

On whether she would vote for Trump in 2020, she noted that she agrees with him on some issues but wants to wait until the Democrats have selected their nominee.

“Honestly, it depends who the Democrats put up,” she said.

Fiorina also said she didn’t know if Trump had been a net positive for America.

“I think the jury’s out,” she said. “And I think it’s one of those things where time will tell.”

Early in the 2016 Republican primary race, Fiorina had a memorable response for Trump after he was quoted in Rolling Stone magazine criticizing Fiorina’s face. She was the only woman in the GOP field.

“Look at that face,” Trump said. “Would anyone vote for that?” He later said he was talking about her persona, not her looks.

Fiorina had a retort for him at the Republicans’ second prime-time debate: “I think women all over this country heard very clearly what Mr. Trump said.”