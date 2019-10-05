EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Two adults who were wounded in an Aug. 3 shooting at an El Paso Walmart that killed 22 people remain hospitalized.

The El Paso Times reports that Mario De Alba, from Chihuahua, Mexico, is receiving treatment at University Medical Center of El Paso and that an unknown patient remains at Del Sol Medical Center.

A family member of De Alba’s told the newspaper he has trouble walking due to his injuries.

A Del Sol Medical Center spokeswoman said she couldn’t reveal the name of the patient who’s there due to privacy protections.

Patrick Crusius was indicted last month in the shooting. According to an arrest warrant, he told police that he was targeting Mexicans. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Thursday.