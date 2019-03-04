CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — It’s been 1 ½ years since the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, but two men seen on camera assaulting a black man in a parking garage remain unidentified.
Charlottesville police detective Declan Hickey is quoted by The Washington Post as saying the investigation into the Aug. 12, 2017, beating of Deandre Harris, has hit a dead end.
Three people linked to white nationalist, pro-Confederacy or anti-government beliefs are serving time in jail or prison, and a fourth awaits sentencing. None of them knew each other before the attack.
The two men at large have come to be known as “Red Beard” and “Sunglasses.” Hickey says the best hopes for identifying the men are if they “pop back on the radar” at another rally or “piss off their wife or girlfriend.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Crew of aging Seattle-based icebreaker struggled with fire on Antarctica Mission
- Senate seems to have votes to reject Trump's wall move
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's epic speech is laced with fabrication
___
Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com