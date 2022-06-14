EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two police officers have been shot and killed while investigating a stabbing in a Los Angeles suburb.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at a motel called the Siesta Inn in El Monte.

A statement from the city says the officers were immediately fired upon as they arrived. They were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says a suspect died at the scene.

Other details weren’t immediately released.