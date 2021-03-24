PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two brothers have been arrested in Oregon on federal charges of participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6., the FBI said on Wednesday.

Matthew Klein, 24, was arrested Tuesday in Sherwood and his brother, 21-year-old Jonathanpeter Klein, was arrested the same day near Heppner, the agency said. Both face charges in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia for their role in the Capitol breach. Those charges include conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, destruction of government property, entering a restricted building, and disorderly conduct.

The brothers made an initial court appearance in Portland on Tuesday and remain in custody. The case is being transferred to Washington, D.C., for further proceedings, the FBI said.

The brothers are the first people in Oregon to be charged in relation to the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Attempts to reach an attorney for the brothers were unsuccessful.

Jonathanpeter Klein has described himself as a Proud Boy, and he was photographed on Jan. 5 with his brother while wearing a Proud Boy PDX shirt, according to the FBI. PDX is a common abbreviation for Portland, Oregon.

The photo helped law enforcement identify the brothers, who were also captured on video the following day during the Capitol riots.

More than 300 people have been charged in connection to the riot. Authorities have said they believe at least 100 more could face charges.