MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two more people have been indicted by a grand jury in the 2019 kidnapping and slaying of a real estate agent in Minnesota.

Elsa Segura, 29, of Fridley, and Lyndon Wiggins, 36, were indicted Thursday by a Hennepin County Grand Jury on four counts of aiding and abetting the crimes of first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping and first-degree felony murder while committing kidnapping.

Wiggins’ attorney, Joseph Friedberg, declined to comment Friday on the indictment. Segura’s attorney, Amanda Montgomery, did not immediately return a message for comment.

Two other co-defendants, Cedric Berry, of Minneapolis, and Berry Davis, of Brooklyn Park, were indicted in February 2020 by a Hennepin County Grand Jury on the same charges.

Prosecutors said Monique Baugh, 28, was lured to a phony home showing in the Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove, kidnapped and found shot to death in a Minneapolis alley on New Year’s Eve.

Police believe that Baugh’s boyfriend, Jon Mitchell-Momoh, was the intended victim in a dispute over a record deal with a fellow rapper.

Mitchell-Momoh told detectives he believed that he was targeted either because he had been flaunting “a lot of money” on his social media accounts or that people suspected him of cooperating with police, according to court filings.

A jury trial for Berry and Davis is scheduled to begin Monday.