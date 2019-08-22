SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Two former military officers in El Salvador will join more than a dozen others in being prosecuted for the 1981 El Mozote massacre, a particularly infamous moment from the Central American nation’s civil war.

A judge in San Francisco Gotera notified the two ex-colonels Thursday that they will be tried on the charges of torture, forced disappearance and forced displacement.

Nearly 1,000 rural dwellers were slain by soldiers in the El Mozote massacre.

Soldiers entered the area looking for guerrilla units but killed civilians. Many of the bodies were put inside a church that was then burned. In one mass grave, the remains of 136 children were found with an average age of 6.

Lawyers for the colonels could not immediately be located for comment.