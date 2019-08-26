LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A court in Slovenia has sentenced two migrants to 21 months in jail each for abducting a 79-year-old man and using his car to get to Italy.

The Slovenian STA news agency said Monday that the 18-year-old Algerian and the 25-year-old Moroccan tied up the man in his vineyard near the border with Croatia on May 8. They forced him into the boot of his car and then drove to the border with Italy where they released him and continued on foot.

They were arrested by Italian police and handed to Slovenia.

Last week, Slovenia started erecting 40 kilometers (25 miles) of additional fences on its southern border with Croatia after a considerable increase in the number of migrants trying to illegally cross between the two European Union-member states.