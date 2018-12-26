LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two Michigan environmental regulators implicated in the Flint water scandal have pleaded no contest to misdemeanors in exchange for more serious charges being dropped.
Michael Prysby and Stephen Busch, employees at the state Department of Environmental Quality, also agreed to testify against others under the terms of their deals. They entered their pleas Wednesday.
A no contest plea isn’t an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing purposes.
Prysby and Busch had been charged with misconduct in office and tampering with water monitoring reports — both felonies — along with misdemeanor violations of Michigan’s drinking water law.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump pick for acting defense secretary brings a knack for complex issues honed at UW, Boeing
- Lewinsky storms offstage after 'off limits' Clinton question
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump confuses, misleads on border wall
- Video shows moment of Clooney crash, actor thrown in air VIEW
- U.S. border officials order medical checks after second child's death
The development means six of the 15 current or former state and local officials charged in Flint’s water crisis have agreed to deals. The other cases are moving slowly.