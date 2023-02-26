ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Two men were killed and three other people were injured in a second shooting outside a funeral in St. Paul, Minnesota, this weekend.

The St. Paul Police Department said all five people were shot in a parking lot shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday during an altercation after a celebration-of-life event. One man died at the scene while a second man died at a hospital after he was taken there in a private vehicle.

The three people were injured included a man who was in critical condition Saturday and two women with injuries not considered life-threatening.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning. None of the victims’ names were released immediately.

Saturday’s shooting came one day after three teens were shot and injured at a funeral reception for a Harding High School student who had been fatally stabbed at school two weeks earlier.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted Saturday night that “the gun violence in St. Paul this weekend is unacceptable.”